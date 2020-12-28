Microsoft to increase price of its online services in India

Microsoft recently announced that it will increase the prices for commercial software and online services in India from Feb 2021. Microsoft is making this change to realign its prices with global US dollar levels. Commercial on-premises software pricing will increase by 11% while the pricing of online services will increase by 9%.

This new pricing change will affect services such as Office 365, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365. As expected, the new pricing changes will not affect services that are under existing volume licensing agreements.

via: DQchannels