Microsoft to implement new unlimited time off policy to full-time US employees

Microsoft is taking another step to improve the time off policy within the company. Starting January 16, the Redmond company will implement its new “Discretionary Time Off,” which will provide its employees with unlimited time off. Unfortunately, it will only apply to full-time employees of Microsoft… in the US. (via The Verge)

The information was shared through an internal email from Kathleen Hogan, the company’s chief people officer.

“How, when, and where we do our jobs has dramatically changed,” reads the memo viewed by The Verge. “And as we’ve transformed, modernizing our vacation policy to a more flexible model was a natural next step.”

Generally, this change will give salaried employees unlimited time off and corporate holidays, leaves of absence, sick/mental health time off, and more. And for workers with accrued time, Microsoft will provide a one-time payout in April.

Sadly, this news doesn’t cover other Microsoft workers in other locations and those hour-based workers. The company explained that it was because of the laws and regulations covering the said matters, especially those that concern individuals from other countries.

Meanwhile, although the news sounds huge, it is important to note that it is not new to huge companies. The same system is already being applied by other employers, such as LinkedIn, Oracle, Goldman Sachs Group, and Netflix.