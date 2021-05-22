Microsoft To Do for iOS updated with support for Spotlight Search

Microsoft recently released a minor update to the To Do app on Apple App Store. This v2.44 update comes with support for Spotlight Search. With this support, you can instantly search your tasks and to-do lists from your home screen. This update also includes fixes for some bugs related to accessibility and app crash.

In February, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft To Do widgets for iOS 14 devices. With the new widgets, you can view your to-do lists from your home screen. Microsoft To Do will allow you to add any of the following three types of widgets.

Your Tasks Widget

My Day Widget

Add Task Widget

You can download the updated Microsoft To Do app here from Apple App Store.