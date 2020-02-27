Microsoft pushed a new update to its task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android. Taking the app to Version 2.11.149, the update adds a new feature, a lot of fixes and improvements.
Talking about the new feature, the To Do app now has a new Today section in suggestions in My Day which will you find what’s due today. Microsoft also made some design adjustment that gives a new look and feel to your list options. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
- There’s a new Today section in suggestions in My Day. See what’s due today and quickly add it to My Day.
- When you searched for a task you may have noticed that the tags on Steps weren’t clickable. We’ve fixed that.
- We made some design adjustments to make the notes preview better, along with giving a new look and feel to your list options.
- We fixed a number of small bugs, including one where sentences in your notes were disappearing or being duplicated.
Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To Do app recently got is the ability to print lists, the feature is available both on Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To Do for Android.
You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from this link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and search for the app.