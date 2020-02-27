Microsoft pushed a new update to its task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android. Taking the app to Version 2.11.149, the update adds a new feature, a lot of fixes and improvements.

Talking about the new feature, the To Do app now has a new Today section in suggestions in My Day which will you find what’s due today. Microsoft also made some design adjustment that gives a new look and feel to your list options. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog