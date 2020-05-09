Latest Microsoft To-Do beta update for Android reduces APK download size

by Pradeep

 

Latest Microsoft To-Do beta update for Android reduces APK download size 1

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft To Do beta in Play Store. With this new update, Microsoft has reduced the APK download size by 2MB. Also, Microsoft has introduced new empty states for All and Completed smart lists. This new update also includes several bug fixes, find the details below.

  • Fixes a crash which occurs while scrolling a task list
  • Fixes a crash in widget on signing out
  • Improved accuracy on current sync state
  • Steps with only whitespaces not allowedF
  • Fixed some UI bugs

Microsoft To Do is a task management app to help you stay organized and manage your day-to-day. You can download the updated To Do app from Google Play Store here.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments