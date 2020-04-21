Microsoft yesterday released a new update for Microsoft To Do for Android. This new update improves the Wunderlist import experience and also brings new smartlists : All & Completed smart. Find the full change log below.

Added new smartlists : All & Completed smart

New FRE Screen for import from Wunderlist scenario

New error screen in Wunderlist importer

Dynamic status update while importing Wunderlist items

Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To Do app recently got is the ability to print lists, the feature is available both on Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To Do for Android.

You can download and install Microsoft’s task management app on your Android smartphone from this link. Alternatively, you can click on the below link to install the app.