Microsoft continues to support its commitment to the energy industry by joining the CERAWeek 2022, March 7 to 11, in Houston. Darryl Willis, Microsoft Corporate Vice President Energy Industry, promises to tackle the challenges the energy industry faces together with various Microsoft’s energy and sustainability leaders.

“We hope to see you throughout the week; on the main stage, in the leadership circles, in the Agora innovation sessions, and at our Agora House booth, where participants will be able to learn about and experience our digital technology and partner solutions firsthand,” wrote Willis in a Microsoft Industry Blogs post. “These initiatives will take global cross-industry collaboration at an enormous scale, powered by technology, innovation, and leadership. We look forward to seeing you together with our customers and partners to showcase the efforts that are advancing sustainability, decarbonization, and the grid of the future.”

According to Willis, the Microsoft professionals that will attend the event will mainly discuss the state of the global energy industry. They will also provide insights into how technology and innovation can help the said sector from the challenges present. The Microsoft speakers and the subjects or topics they will discuss are:

Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI: State of the Energy Industry, Microsoft’s Drive to a Zero-Carbon Energy System by 2050, Microsoft’s Partnership With Organizations Across the Energy Ecosystem

Ravi Krishnaswamy, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Cloud for Industry: Technology at the Forefront of the Energy Transition, Microsoft Helping Industries Create Long-Term Solutions for Energy Production and Consumption, Metaverse Tieing Together Advanced Ai And Machine Learning Capabilities

Dave Wisenteiner, General Manager, Microsoft Cloud for Industry (with Petronas and BP): Power of Collaboration

Jon Guidroz, Worldwide Director, Energy and Sustainability (with Cognite and AVEVA): AI Roles in a Rapidly Changing, Data-Intense Energy Value Chain

Brian Janous, General Manager, Datacenter Energy: Grid Decarbonization Strategies and Scaling Clean Energy With Microsoft Partners

Darryl Willis, Microsoft Corporate Vice President Energy Industry (with Atul Arya, IHS Markit Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist): Pathways to Energy Innovation and Digital Technologies

On the other hand, as stated by Willis, participants joining them at the Microsoft Agora House will get the chance to see the latest innovations from Microsoft’s partners. Together with this, the team will educate the crowd in the booth on how Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability “helps companies manage their environmental initiatives to accelerate each stage of their sustainability journey.”

Moreover, Microsoft will feature some of its partnerships and solutions related to the event, including the Northern Lights project, the Vattenfall’s 24/7 Hourly Matching solution, and Microsoft’s individual partnerships with TerraPraxis and Schlumberger.