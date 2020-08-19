The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge surge in the adoption of Microsoft’s collaboration platform, Microsoft Teams and with it came plenty of feature requests to make the communication platform better. And since the Teams usage share has dramatically increased over the past few months, courtesy of the pandemic, the company is leaving no stone unturned to bring what the users want.

A couple of months back, on Microsoft Teams User Voice page, some users requested Microsoft to let the users set default virtual background so that they don’t have to change the background every time they start or join a new call. Luckily, Microsoft too considered the feature useful and has finally added it to Teams — the background you choose in Microsoft Teams will now persist in all of your meetings and calls until you decide to change it.

On the Teams User Voice page, Microsoft’s Alex Olsen said: “I’m happy to share that the default background feature is live. The background you choose will now persist in all of your meetings and calls, until you decide to change it.”

The ability to set a default background is something that already exists in Microsoft’s rival platforms such as Zoom, Webex. And while the feature might not be a deal-breaker, it’s something that all the users will appreciate.

While Teams users will certainly appreciate the ability to set default background, it would have been more useful had Microsoft added the option set up background slideshow as well, at least for those who want to use a different background for every time they start or join a new call.

via Office365ITPros