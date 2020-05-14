Microsoft to acquire Metaswitch Networks, a leading telecommunications software provider

Metaswitch is a developer of critical networking software, delivering products and solutions worldwide to more than 1,000 communications service providers and network equipment providers. Today, Microsoft announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Metaswitch Networks.

“Metaswitch’s complementary portfolio of ultra-high-performance, cloud-native communications software will expand our range of offerings available for the telecommunications industry. Microsoft intends to leverage the talent and technology of these two organizations, extending the Azure platform to both deploy and grow these capabilities at scale in a way that is secure, efficient and creates a sustainable ecosystem,” said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure Networking.

Martin Lund, CEO, Metaswitch Networks, wrote the following in his blog post announcing the acquisition.

I have been honored by the customers who have put their trust in us, aware that we are only as successful as those we serve and committed to delivering products and solutions that meet their needs and add real business value. We have innovated, disrupted, and delivered together. And now, I am more excited than ever to continue our journey with the added momentum, technology, services, and people that Microsoft can bring. We will continue to meet customers where they are, working together as communication service providers evolve their own operations. And we’ll be ideally placed to aid those operators keen to transition to cloud native deployments, to 5G networks and to the era of compelling applications that are served from the core and edge of new network architectures. I look forward to working with all our existing customers and new prospects alike, as we embark on the next leg of our mutual growth and evolution.

You can learn more about this acquisition from the links below. Back in March, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Affirmed Networks, the industry leader in the virtualization of mobile networks. 100+ telecom operators in over 80 countries around the world have deployed Affirmed’s NFV solutions to deliver 5G services, including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars, and more. Affirmed solutions enable operators achieve as much as a 90% reduction in operational costs through virtualization.

Source: Microsoft, Metaswitch