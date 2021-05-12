Microsoft’s Threat and Vulnerability Management capabilities now cover Linux PCs

Microsoft yesterday announced that its Threat and Vulnerability Management capabilities now cover Linux PCs, in addition to macOS and Windows. Microsoft also mentioned that support for Android and iOS devices are coming this summer.

With this expanded support, organizations can now review recently discovered vulnerabilities within installed applications across the Linux OS and issue remediation tasks for all affected devices.

Microsoft supports RHEL, CentOS, and Ubuntu for now. Soon, Microsoft will add support for Oracle Linux, CentOS, SUSE, and Debian

Initial support is available for RHEL, CentOS, and Ubuntu, with Oracle Linux, CentOS, SUSE, and Debian being added shortly. Also, Microsoft is expanding secure configuration assessment capabilities to cover macOS and Linux, in addition to existing support for Windows 10 and Windows Server devices.

Microsoft’s investment in cross-platform coverage now enables customers to take full advantage of the powerful TVM capabilities on all major platforms across managed and unmanaged devices.

Source: Microsoft