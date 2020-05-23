Swipe controls are now very common on wireless headphones, but Microsoft thinks that surface could be used for more.

A recently published patent by Microsoft reveals a Surface Headphone with Fingerprint Authentication.

The fingerprint reader could be used to log in to a computer

“Specifically, in accordance with implementations of the subject matter described herein, in the case that the electronic device is in a sleep mode, the controller, together with a driver module included in the electronic device, is configured to cause the electronic device to be “woken up”, i.e., switch from the current sleep mode to a wake-up mode,” Microsoft said.

It is not clear how necessary such a feature is, and I suspect there are much more useful ways to use a fingerprint reader on a headset, such as theft prevention.

The full patent can be seen here.

via WindowLatest