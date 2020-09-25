You can start a Microsoft Teams or Zoom video call directly from LinkedIn messages

by Pradeep

 

LinkedIn today announced several new features that are coming to its messaging experience. LinkedIn now allows you to edit a message after it is sent. Also, you can start a Teams or Zoom meeting from LinkedIn. Finally, you can also react to messages. Find the details below.

  1. Coming this fall, you will be able to switch to a video call using Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly in your LinkedIn messages.
    1. Here’s how it works: Whether it’s an existing conversation or you’re starting a new one, click on the video icon next to where you’d type a message. From there you’ll see a pop-up where you can choose from Teams, Zoom, or BlueJeans and a prompt to sign in. You can share a unique link to start an instant  meeting or or schedule the meeting for later.
  2. You now have the ability to edit your message, you can quickly and easily correct a mistake.
    1. Here’s how it works: On mobile, press-and-hold or double tap on the message to open up a menu of options. On desktop, hover over the message until you see a pop-up with “…”. From there you’ll see the options to edit or delete.
  3. You can now react to messages.
    1. Here’s how it works: On mobile, press and hold or double tap on any message to open up a menu of options. On desktop, hover on a message to get the same set of tools.

You can find the full list of LinkedIn messages improvements in the source link below.

Source: LinkedIn

