Microsoft brings Yammer community notifications to Microsoft Teams

Last year, Microsoft released the Yammer Communities app in Teams. Last week, Microsoft has announced the rollout of notifications from Yammer communities in Microsoft Teams. With this support, users can stay up to date with notifications coming from their Yammer communities while in Teams. The Yammer notifications will be displayed in the Teams Activity feed on web, desktop, and mobile.

Yammer/Communities app in Microsoft Teams is suitable for following communication scenarios:

Large scale announcements such as policy updates, safety information, and organizational change

Frontline workers and mobile employees who need to access important information and conversations with headquarters from mobile devices

Employee communities that span departments such as new employee onboarding, and diversity & inclusion communities

Functional communities that connect people to crowdsource solutions, ideate, and share with coworkers (example: hackathons, events, kickoffs)

Source: Microsoft