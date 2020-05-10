Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen a steady rise in the use of video calling apps like Zoom and Skype. To cope with the demand, companies have been making changes to their apps to stay on top of the market.

Microsoft Teams has seen plenty of updates since the start of the pandemic and Microsoft is now working on another feature to improve the user experience. Next month, Microsoft will be releasing another Teams update that will pin the meeting controls to the top of the screen for better user experience and to make sure they don’t block contents on the call.

Coming in June: ?@MicrosoftTeams? meeting controls move to the top right so they don’t block content and always appear available. I like it! pic.twitter.com/03nql2FsKp — Becky Keene ? (@BeckyKeene) May 9, 2020

The new change should make the calling experience better. The update is expected to roll out in June but Microsoft officially hasn’t revealed the timeline.