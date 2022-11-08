Microsoft Teams web app is now available for Linux users

Microsoft, in its early days, never appreciated what Linux brings to the table. However, the situation is completely different now, as the Redmond giant has fully embraced open source. Microsoft has recently made an announcement that the Microsoft Teams progressive web app (PWA) is now available for Linux users.

Teams PWA can be installed on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browsers running on Linux computers. Teams PWA users on Linux will now get the latest Microsoft Teams features faster and “bridge the gaps between the Teams desktop client on Linux and Windows.” The PWA is lightweight and reliable and includes many useful features you need daily for meetings.

Custom backgrounds, gallery view, reactions, the raise-a-hand feature in meetings, as well as large gallery and Together mode views are all available in the Teams PWA. It also offers desktop-like features, including system notifications for chat and channel, a dock icon with respective controls, application auto-start, and easy access to system app permissions. So, you do not seem to be missing any significant features after switching to Teams PWA.

Microsoft’s official blog post also stated that Teams PWA for Linux can be used with Conditional Access configuration. According to the company, it will help “organizations use an industry-leading, unified endpoint management solution for Teams from Linux endpoints with security and quality built in.”

Microsoft encourages users to switch to the web application to reap the benefits of new features that come with Teams PWA for Linux. The app will provide a desktop-like experience, even though it is a web app.

