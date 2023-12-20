Microsoft teams up with Silobreaker to enhance cybersecurity with MDTI intelligence

By adding MDTI intelligence, Silobreaker users can better understand the risks of IOCs

Microsoft and Silobreaker, leaders in cybersecurity intelligence, today announced a powerful integration between Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence (MDTI) and Silobreaker’s 360 Search platform.

This combo of MDTI’s threat info and Silobreaker’s insights amps up security teams’ ability to detect and respond to threats worldwide.

“With the addition of MDTI intelligence, Silobreaker and Microsoft customers can enhance their security operations with the context and visibility made possible by Microsoft’s massive telemetry,” says the Redmond-based tech giant in the official announcement.

MDTI Premium and API subscribers on Silobreaker can access intelligence through 360 Search by entering Microsoft credentials in Account Settings > Integrations

Silobreaker has a good track record in the cybersecurity space. Its 360 Search tool can collect, analyze, and investigate threat intelligence. By adding MDTI intelligence, Silobreaker users can better understand the risks of IOCs (indicators of compromise).

On the other hand, MDTI’s reputation feature also uses 65 trillion threat signals, machine learning, and 8,500 cybersecurity experts to determine if IOCs are malicious.

Recently, the Redmond company introduced the Security Copilot Early Access Program. Now, MDTI comes at no extra cost with Security Copilot, allowing you to easily access and use Microsoft’s completed threat intelligence.