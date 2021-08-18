Cloud data management company Rubrik has announced a “strategic agreement” with Microsoft aimed at expanding the solutions Microsoft can offer to counter ransomware.

Rubrik and Microsoft will be working together to deliver “tightly integrated data protection while accelerating and simplifying our customer’s journey to the cloud,” said Rubrik co-founder and CEO Bipul Sinha.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft will be taking an equity stake in Rubrik, expanding on a longstanding partnership with more than 2,000 mutual customers. Microsoft did not reveal the size of the investment.

The agreement will “drive go-to-market activities and co-engineering projects to deliver integrated Zero Trust data protection solutions built on Microsoft Azure,” Rubrik said in its news release Tuesday.

Integrating Rubrik’s “Zero Trust Data Management solutions” with Azure and Microsoft 365 “will make it easy for customers to advance their Zero Trust journey and increase their digital resilience,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president for global partner solutions at Microsoft.

According to research firm IDC, more than one-third of all organizations globally have experienced a ransomware incident over the past 12 months.

Together Microsoft and Rubrik hope to offer hybrid cloud data protection and integrated cloud services on Microsoft Azure, to address the “surging ransomware attacks,” Rubrik said.