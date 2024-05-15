You should download May Patch Tuesday (KB5037771) to fix VPN issues on Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s that time of the month once again. The Windows 11 Patch Tuesday is back, and now, folks with Windows 11 devices can get the latest KB5037771 update right via Windows Update or Microsoft Update Catalog.

The update itself brings dozens, if not at least 30 fixes. One of them is the VPN issue that plagued several Windows 11 users after installing the previous update, KB5036893, from April 2024. This issue has previously impacted Windows 11 users with 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2 versions, as well as folks in Windows 10 in both 22H2 and 21H2 versions.

In a recent update on Microsoft’s release health says, “We recommend you install the latest security update for your device. It contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one.” And, if you’re in the market for some of the best VPN recommendations, we got you covered here.

But it’s not all fixes, though. A few new features are also in place and documented, including the one that slaps app recommendations into the Start menu. People are calling these “ads” and not everyone’s pleased about it, and even though Microsoft tried to bury the tracks, the damage is done.

Microsoft first tested the Start menu recommendations in select Windows 11 insiders a little while ago, but now, it seems like the Redmond company is serious about bringing it to general users.