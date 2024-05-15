Web filter is coming to Google Search. It finally has something that Microsoft Bing doesn't

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Besides new Gemini announcements made earlier on Tuesday, another big story coming out of Google is that it’s launching a web filter to Google Search. From the look of it, this feature may be a lifesaver for those with limited internet, and it’s something that Microsoft Bing doesn’t (currently) have.

Announced on X, Google says that the web filter on Google Search can show only text-based links, catering to users who prefer text-based results or have limited internet access. That means, other content like sponsored posts, videos, discussions and forums, summaries, and non-link content won’t show up when you have this filter up.

We’ve launched a new “Web” filter that shows only text-based links, just like you might filter to show other types of results, such as images or videos. The filter appears on the top of the results page alongside other filters or as part of the “More” option, rolling out today… pic.twitter.com/tIUy9LNCy5 — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 14, 2024

The filter will be available globally real soon, appearing alongside other filters or in the “More” option on the results page.

“We’ve added this after hearing from some that there are times when they’d prefer to just see links to web pages in their search results, such as if they’re looking for longer-form text documents, using a device with limited internet access, or those who just prefer text-based results shown separately from search features,” Google’s Danny Sullivan says.

Microsoft’s Bing, on the other hand, does not currently have this web filter. Even though you get an AI feature like Copilot (as it was the first to bring AI to a search engine), Microsoft needs to do better to cater to folks with limited resources.

But it does have a “Deep Search” feature, however, which, on the opposite of the web filter, gives you a much deeper look into what you’re searching.