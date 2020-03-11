Microsoft Teams is a replacement for Skype for Business, and the two systems have been interoperable for some time.

Soon however Microsoft Teams users will be able to call Skype-using consumers and vice versa.

The feature has been on the Office 365 roadmap since July last year, and is finally rolling out this month.

The feature will be available to Office 365 and Microsoft 365 users, and Skype users will need to be called via their email address.

Admins who wish to enable this feature will need to go to Microsoft 365 admin center > External access and Enable users to communicate with Skype users”

Microsoft Teams has been on a tear recently, with Microsoft winning more than 20 million daily active users, and the platform being used by 91 of the top 100 companies in USA.

The software recently won Microsoft Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company of 2020 award in the Workplace category.

Via Neowin