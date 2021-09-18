Microsoft has announced that Quoted Replies are now available for Microsoft Teams in Public Preview.

Quoted reply allows you to select messages in chat that you want to include in your response. It is a good way to add context and clarity with who you are conversing with whether it is a recent message or from one earlier in the conversation.

A useful function available is being able to click on the quoted portion of the message. Doing this will highlight the original message and also move the chat display to that location.

To use it, click on a specific message in a conversation and select Reply from the Right-Click menu.