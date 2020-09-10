Microsoft Teams will finally add “New conversation” button into Channels experience

Microsoft recently announced the rollout of a small change in Microsoft Teams Channels experience. Even though it is a small change, it will have a big impact among users. Microsoft Teams will add “New conversation” button into Channels experience.

Previously, there was a text box in the place of “New Conversation” button. Instead of continuing a conversation via “Reply”, many users simply added text in the text box and inadvertently starting a new conversation. Microsoft Teams users were excited to hear this new change. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below.

OMG… YES!!!! Thank you #MIcrosoftTeams for making it clear when you are REPLYing to a conversation and when you’re starting a NEW one! This is going to save lives! #MIEExpert pic.twitter.com/eSZPHXoaPx — Cal Armstrong (@sig225) September 8, 2020

Will this FINALLY mean that people actually will start pay attention if they reply or start a new conversation? Thank you! Thank you! Thank you @MicrosoftTeams ! ??? pic.twitter.com/bULnWeeE3E — Jacob Andersson (@jake_fatman) September 9, 2020