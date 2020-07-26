We reported a few days ago that, via the magic of Microsoft Team’s Together Mode, Microsoft was bringing a virtual audience of 300 members of the public to NBA games.

The audience would be visible on 3 massive 17-feet tall screens on 3 sides of the stadium.

Today we have a brief video showing what this will actually look like in real life, uploaded by Tania Ganguli, LA Times reporter.

Digital fans are here. ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/9Uv4XfpKU0 — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 25, 2020

Microsoft Teams Together mode uses AI segmentation technology to bring people together into a shared background like a conference room, coffee shop, or arena, making people feel like being together in-person.

While the virtual audience is likely better than the cardboard cutouts we have at other games, I think it is fair to say the uncanny valley is still pretty wide at present. It would be helpful for example if everyone’s head was around the same size, though we suspect with the magic of AI this would be fixable.

What do our readers think of the technology? Let us know below.