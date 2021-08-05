Last month we reported that Microsoft was working on a new feature called “Music Mode” for Microsoft Teams users. With the new music mode, Teams will support up to 32 kHz sampling rate mono audio at 128 kbps, and it will also optimize its internal audio processing settings for reproducing music with high fidelity.

Teams can also automatically adjust the audio bitrate based on the available bandwidth. In the music mode, Microsoft will allow users to turn off other audio features such as echo cancellation and noise suppression.

Microsoft has now updated the Microsoft 365 roadmap with more info, saying:

In music mode, we support up to 32 kHz sampling rate mono audio at 128 kbps, and optimize our internal audio processing settings for reproducing music with high fidelity. Teams will automatically adjust the audio bitrate based on the available bandwidth, going down to 48 kbps while still delivering good music quality. We also provide users the option to turn off components such as echo cancellation, noise suppression, and gain control if needed. To benefit from this improved fidelity, professional microphones and headphones or high quality external loudspeakers are ideal (no Bluetooth headsets). Built-in microphones and speakers on laptops such as the Surface Book will also deliver good experience.

Microsoft Music Mode will be available worldwide starting in August 2021.

via DrWindows