Microsoft Teams desktop clients give you a wide range of features, allowing you to communicate with your colleagues with ease. However, when it comes to its mobile clients, you don’t get to use many useful features that you can find on the Teams desktop clients. Nevertheless, things are changing rapidly as Microsoft is finally considering adding some useful Teams desktop features to its mobile apps.

We recently reported that Microsoft is planning to add background blur to its Android app. Apart from that, the company is also adding another useful feature to its mobile app — an option to view full calendar. On the Microsoft Teams UserVoice page, a Teams engineer has confirmed that the Calendar team is currently working on the feature and that it’ll share an update as soon as one is available. Unfortunately, we don’t have a definite timeline, so we can’t say exactly when the feature will be available for the public.

The Teams mobile clients already have the calendar view feature, but there are limitations. Currently, Teams mobile apps give you the option to view your calendar for the current week, which is frustrating as you can’t see your calendar events beyond the current week. Support for full calendar view could mean that you’ll be able to view all the calendar events for at least a month.

If you’re using Microsoft Teams mobile app., apart from background blur and support for full calendar view, what are features you want Microsoft to add to Teams mobile clients in the coming days? Let us know down in the comments below.