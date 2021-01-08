The ability to add background blur in calls and meetings is a useful feature and it’s available on pretty much all the popular communication platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams. However, those using the Teams Android app cannot add background blur in calls, and Android is the only platform where Teams users cannot use the feature. This is going to change soon as Microsoft has plans to add the background blur feature to Microsoft Teams Android app in the coming days.

On the Microsoft Teams UserVoice page, a Microsoft Teams engineer confirmed that the company is planning to add the background blur feature to the Teams Android app and that it will share an update as soon as one is available. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when Android users will be able to use the feature as Microsoft didn’t share a definite timeline.

For those unaware, the background blur feature, as the name suggests, allows users to blur the background while taking video calls to avoid distractions.

The background blur feature is already available on the Microsoft Teams iOS app. The feature is also available on other platforms, including Windows. And now, it’ll soon be available for Android users too. However, it’s surprising to see that Microsoft took this long to start working on this basic feature to the Teams Android app — anyway, better late than never.