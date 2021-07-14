Microsoft Teams users can now view and edit Microsoft Dynamics 365 data

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Teams customers will be able to view and edit Microsoft Dynamics 365 data in Teams for free. Yes, Microsoft Dynamics 365 license is not required. If you need advanced features or analytics, you can purchase Dynamics 365 for full experience.

The provision of no-cost data access provides flexibility for organizations to determine when and how they purchase Dynamics 365. The inclusion of Dynamics 365 access will remove a barrier to productivity within the customer workflow.

With today’s announcement, any employee in an organization with a Teams license can see Dynamics 365 records directly within Teams.

Source: Microsoft