Microsoft Teams will soon get improved meeting joining experience on mobile

Microsoft recently updated its Microsoft 365 Roadmap page to reveal that Microsoft Teams on mobile is getting an improved meeting joining experience.

First, Microsoft is simplifying the meeting join process by reducing the number of steps it takes to join the meeting. This improvement is particularly targeted towards the users who join externally of the organization.

Second, meeting attendees who join without signing in will now have the capability to preset and preview video / audio settings prior to joining the meeting. Previously, these preview capabilities were available only for signed-in users.

Third, Microsoft is streamlining the meeting join process for users with multiple accounts by improving the account switching user experience. The improved account switching user experience will be available on desktop as part of the new Teams experience that will be rolled out later this month.

This improved meeting joining experience is coming to both Microsoft Teams iOS and Android apps in October this year.