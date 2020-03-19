Microsoft Teams app on iOS will soon get the popular background blur feature

Microsoft today announced several new features coming to Microsoft Teams service in the coming weeks. As part of the announcement, Microsoft announced that the popular background blur feature available in Teams desktop app is coming soon to iOS devices including iPhones and iPads.

With background blur feature enabled during video calls, you will appear nice and clear while everything behind you is subtly concealed. Microsoft Teams also supports customized backgrounds, allowing you to select a custom background, such as a company logo or an office environment when working from home, to appear behind them during a meeting or video call. This improves the effectiveness of remote meetings by encouraging the use of video while minimizing distractions.

Source: Microsoft