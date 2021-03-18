Microsoft Teams iOS app updated with support for reactions and more

Microsoft today released a new update for Microsoft Teams app on the Apple App Store. This version 2.5.0 comes with two new features. You can now use reactions in your next Teams meeting or call. Microsoft Teams reactions will allow you to send animated thumbs up, heart, clapping, laughter to others. Second, you can now present in live events from your iPad.

Finally, in this update, you can remove cached account info from the sign-in page.

You can download the updated Teams app here from App Store.