Microsoft Teams iOS app updated with support for reactions and more

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today released a new update for Microsoft Teams app on the Apple App Store. This version 2.5.0 comes with two new features. You can now use reactions in your next Teams meeting or call. Microsoft Teams reactions will allow you to send animated thumbs up, heart, clapping, laughter to others. Second, you can now present in live events from your iPad.

Finally, in this update, you can remove cached account info from the sign-in page.

You can download the updated Teams app here from App Store.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments