Microsoft Teams iOS app updated with the ability to forward meetings to one or more people

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for Microsoft Teams app on the Apple App Store. This Version 2.4 comes with two new features. You can now forward meetings to one or more people. Second, you can now create and join events with Teams personal users. Find the full change log below.

  • Create and join events with Teams for friends and family. Simply sign in and meet.
  • Forward meetings to one or more people.

As always, this update also includes several bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can download the updated Microsoft Teams app here from App Store.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments