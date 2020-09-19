Microsoft Teams for iOS and Android updated with Cortana, data saver mode and more

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This update brings several new features like Cortana, new data saver mode, and more. Find the full change log below.
Microsoft Teams for iOS:
- Cortana in Teams helps you send messages, make calls, and join meetings with your voice
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
Microsoft Teams for Android:
- New setting to reduce the amount of data Teams uses while video is on
- Use Teams to call people in your device’s contacts app
- Choose which number to dial for org contacts with more than one phone number
- Single sign-on access for bots and tools in Teams that use your org credentials
- Daily agenda view of upcoming meetings. Join, edit, or share them with contacts
You can download the updated Microsoft Teams app here from App Store and here from Play Store.
