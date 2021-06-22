Microsoft Teams iOS and Android apps updated with new improvements

Microsoft recently released new updates for Teams mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms. These new updates bring several improvements. For example on iOS, Microsoft has improved the search experience. Find the full change log below.

Teams iOS:

Search for a message and choose to order the results by relevance or recency

Get suggestions as you type a search term along with top hits for your search results to quickly find what you’re looking for

View attachments and suggested related files in the details tab of a meeting

Teams Android:

Attendees join webinars from their phone or tablet

All meetings (even appointments) are automatically online meetings so you can quickly share a link to the meeting

You can download the updated Microsoft Teams iOS app here and Android app here.