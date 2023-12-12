Microsoft Teams in Chrome to experience changes as Privacy Sandbox begins next year

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Several experiences of Microsoft Teams in Chrome may be going through some unpleasant changes in January next year. The list includes Teams web App sign-in requirements, embedded experiences, and Classic Teams options.

The reason? Well, the popular browser will begin its “Privacy Sandbox” operation and start phasing out third-party cookies to enhance user privacy. This change will gradually roll out to 1% of Chrome users in January, with a full rollout expected in late 2024.

As a result, some Team’s experiences in Chrome may be impacted.

But what changes, exactly? The Redmond-based tech giant reveals in the Microsoft 365 message center (Message ID: MC697433) that users of the new Teams web app may need to click on it at least once every 24 hours to maintain their sign-in status.

Additionally, embedded apps within the new Teams web app may require users to open them in a separate browser tab or switch to the desktop client. Classic Teams will also provide options to switch to the new web app or opt for the desktop client.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox project, launched earlier this year, will gradually roll out in the coming 2024 This initiative aims to limit covert tracking by implementing new web standards. Third-party cookies will be phased out, and for Android users, Google will introduce solutions that operate without cross-app identifiers.