Microsoft Teams will soon allow you to hide your own video in meetings

Microsoft Teams will soon allow you to hide your own video in Teams meeting.

Right now, during a video call, your video is displayed at the bottom right corner of the meeting screen. This can be distracting in some scenarios. This upcoming feature will allow you to hide your own video during a meeting.

This will help reduce distractions during the call while still having your video available for other participants.

This feature will be available to Microsoft Teams users in the November.

Source: Microsoft