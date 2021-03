Microsoft has rolled out cosmetic upgrades to Microsoft Teams for Windows 10, taking the client to version 1.4.00.4167.

The update brings new rounded icons for the buttons, new background colours and stylings, a darker dark mode, and more.

Gallery

The left navigation pane also shows the Fluent Design drop shadows more clearly.

The update was being tested in the Public Preview of Teams since January and will be rolling out in phases to users.

via WindowsLatest