Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app in Apple App Store. The update takes the app to version 2.4 and adds greater support for Microsoft Teams for Life, allowing users to send Teams invites to friends and family.

Find the full changelog of this update below.

Create and join events with Teams for friends and family. Simply sign in and meet.

Forward meetings to one or more people.

Microsoft recently announced several new preview features in Teams that will help users in their personal life. You can now sign in with your personal email in Teams. Once signed-in, you can create groups to chat and call, to stay connected with your family and friends.

Teams for personal use offers the following features.

Location sharing: Teams location sharing will make it easy to share your location and find your friends for that park picnic— or in the crowd at a concert.

or in the crowd at a concert. Teams comes with a Safe, which lets you securely store and share important information, like passwords, rewards numbers, or login information.

Shared Group Calendar, which any member can edit.

Tasks: The ability to create, coordinate and assign tasks.

Group video calls.

Innovative group file collection.

Find the app in the iOS App Store here.

via WBI