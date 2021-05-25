At a time when employees are preferring to work from home because of the pandemic, tools like Microsoft Teams are providing the necessary platform so that they can connect with one another to get things done. Talking about Teams, Microsoft is hard at work to bring useful new features to its collaboration tool.

Currently, the Redmond giant is working on a host of useful new features for Teams. One of the features that the company is currently developing is speed dial for mobile devices, giving users the option to dial the most used contacts with just a tap. According to Microsoft 365 roadmap page, Microsoft will add the speed dial support to the Microsoft Teams iOS app next month, June.

Unfortunately, that’s all that we know about the feature at this point in time. And that, in turn, means that we’re unaware of important things like the UI. But most of us won’t mind waiting for a few days to get our hands on the new feature.

The speed dial feature could become available in the next app update. So, if you’re using Teams on iOS, you should never miss any updates next month. Meanwhile, you can download the Microsoft Teams app on your iOS device from the below link.