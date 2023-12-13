Microsoft Teams for Education launches School Connection

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Today is a big day for e-learning platforms. Google has recently introduced some updates to Google Classroom, and now Microsoft is following up with new features for their Microsoft Teams for Education platform called School Connection.

Designed to improve communication and transparency between schools, parents, and guardians, School Connection is launching this month to provide parents with a centralized platform to access information about their children’s academic progress on their mobile devices.

The app offers three main features that make it easier for parents to keep track of their children’s academic progress. Parents can get real-time updates on upcoming deadlines, completed work, and late submissions. This feature lets parents stay informed and help their children meet their academic goals. Additionally, the app gives parents instant access to assignments, grades, and rubrics, which can help them better support their children.

Secondly, the app helps parents manage multiple children’s academic progress from different schools and grade levels in one place, saving time and effort.

Lastly, the app offers personalized insights for parents to understand their child’s digital activity, reading progress, and assignment completion. This helps parents identify areas of strength and improvement, enabling them to provide targeted support for their child’s academic goals.

Regarding accessibility, school connection is integrated into the Microsoft Teams mobile app, which is already familiar to parents and simplifies access. Educators already using Teams for Education and the Assignments feature can seamlessly use School Connection with minimal setup. Additionally, the platform offers multiple language options and dark mode for a personalized and accessible experience for all parents.

Schools will send email invitations upon activating School Connection. If interested in bringing the feature to their child’s school, parents can share a provided link with the administration.

The feature is in its initial rollout phase and may not be available at all schools immediately.