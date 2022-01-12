Microsoft announces new features to support frontline workers in Teams and Viva

Microsoft today announced new features to support frontline workers in Teams and Viva. These new features will enable frontline workers to stay connected with their team and company leadership. Some of the new features include scheduled queuing for virtual appointments, improved Teams’ integration with Zebra Reflexis, new updates for Viva Learning app and more. Find the full list of features below.
- Microsoft is deepening its strategic relationship with Zebra Technologies Corp., a world leader in innovative digital solutions, including software and hardware such as rugged Android mobile computers for the frontline workforce. The two companies are delivering the Teams Walkie Talkie app on a wide range of Zebra mobile computers, including a dedicated push-to-talk (PTT) button to access Teams Walkie Talkie functionality on Zebra devices. In addition, Teams Walkie Talkie digital PTT is now available on all iOS mobile devices in addition to Android.
- Microsoft is enhancing Teams’ integration with Zebra Reflexis, which connects the Reflexis Workforce Management solutions with the Shifts application in Teams. This new integration streamlines shift scheduling and time offer quests in Teams, making them easy for managers to approve.
- Scheduled queuing for virtual appointments are now available in Teams, providing one location for real-time updates on wait times, missed appointments and staffing delays to create a transparent and stress-free experience for customers and patients.
- The Viva Connections app in Microsoft Teams links frontline workers to company culture, resources and tools, news and employee resource groups in the flow of work. Integrations with strategic partners such as Workday and Espressive make accessing important resources easier and put actions like payroll and HR resources in one location.
- The Viva Learning app enables frontline employees to discover, share and track learning content right from Microsoft Teams —making it easier for a company’s entire workforce to stay up to date on required and recommended training. New updates make it easier to assign learning from partner solutions like SAP SuccessFactors, Cornerstone OnDemand and Saba Cloud. And partnerships with learning providers like EdCast and OpenSesame enable an extensive content library to help frontline workers upskill and train with relevant learning content in the flow of work.
- For IT, improved device management helps ensure that misplaced shared devices can be easily secured and located.
Microsoft today also announced that Microsoft Cloud for Retail will be generally available on Feb. 1.
Source: Microsoft
