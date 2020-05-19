Cortana voice assistant will be coming soon to Microsoft Teams app

Early this year, Microsoft announced a major change for Cortana digital assistant. Instead of personal digital assistant, Microsoft is now positioning Cortana as your personal productivity assistant. Microsoft also said that it will discontinue the standalone Cortana app for iOS and Android devices. Instead of a separate app, Microsoft’s plan is to embed Cortana inside its productivity apps.

As part of this new strategy, Microsoft will soon embed Cortana digital assistant into its Teams iOS app. Using Cortana, you can make calls and join meetings on the go using your voice. You can also say commands like “Share the sales report with James” to Cortana for making quick actions through voice.

