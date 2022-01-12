If it was up to Microsoft we would all be using Microsoft Teams for all our messaging, with the company pushing the business collaboration service for personal use in Windows 11.

Microsoft has been working on the capability for business users to talk to personal account users, after releasing the feature in Preview in November 2021. It was meant to roll out before the end of the year, but it has now been delayed to January 2022, with the company saying:

“With this update Teams users in your organization will be able to start a 1:1 or a group chat with Teams users who are using their personal accounts and vice-versa.”

Business users will now be able to connect to personal users via email or phone number and initiate a chat across desktop, web and mobile. File transfer is however not allowed.

The feature will be enabled by default, but if companies find this undesirable they can disable to feature for individual users or for the whole company.

via ZDNet