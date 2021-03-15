Many users are complaining that their Microsoft cloud services are down.
Microsoft has confirmed the issues with Azure Active Directory, saying on twitter:
??We are investigating an issue impacting Azure Active Directory. More information and updates can be found on the Azure Status page at https://t.co/k8iCqB52q8.
— Azure Support (@AzureSupport) March 15, 2021
On the status page Microsoft notes:
Authentication errors across multiple Microsoft services – Investigating
SUMMARY OF IMPACT: Starting at approximately 19:15 UTC on 15 Mar 2021, a subset of customers may experience issues authenticating into Microsoft services, including the Azure Portal.
CURRENT STATUS: Engineering teams have been engaged and are currently investigating. The next update will be provided in 60 minutes or as events warrant.
This message was last updated at 19:44 UTC on 15 March 2021
DownDetector suggests Microsoft Teams, Outlook.com, Office 365 and more are affected. Microsoft has now confirmed this saying:
…. a subset of customers may experience issues authenticating into Microsoft services, including Microsoft Teams, Office and/or Dynamics, Xbox Live, and the Azure Portal
We are currently awaiting further updates from Microsoft.
Update: Microsoft has identified the issue and are implementing a fix, saying:
Current status: We’ve identified an issue with a recent change to an authentication system. We’re rolling back the update now to mitigate impact, which we expect will take approximately 15 minutes.