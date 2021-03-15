Many users are complaining that their Microsoft cloud services are down.

Microsoft has confirmed the issues with Azure Active Directory, saying on twitter:

??We are investigating an issue impacting Azure Active Directory. More information and updates can be found on the Azure Status page at https://t.co/k8iCqB52q8. — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) March 15, 2021

On the status page Microsoft notes:

Authentication errors across multiple Microsoft services – Investigating SUMMARY OF IMPACT: Starting at approximately 19:15 UTC on 15 Mar 2021, a subset of customers may experience issues authenticating into Microsoft services, including the Azure Portal. CURRENT STATUS: Engineering teams have been engaged and are currently investigating. The next update will be provided in 60 minutes or as events warrant. This message was last updated at 19:44 UTC on 15 March 2021

DownDetector suggests Microsoft Teams, Outlook.com, Office 365 and more are affected. Microsoft has now confirmed this saying:

…. a subset of customers may experience issues authenticating into Microsoft services, including Microsoft Teams, Office and/or Dynamics, Xbox Live, and the Azure Portal

We are currently awaiting further updates from Microsoft.

Update: Microsoft has identified the issue and are implementing a fix, saying: