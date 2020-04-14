Microsoft Teams for Android updated with two new features

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app in Google Play Store. This version 1416/1.0.0.2020040603 update comes with two new features along with bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can now add files and folders to channels. When you attach a file or a folder in a channel conversation, it is saved to the SharePoint location for the team channel. You can view the team’s files that were attached to channel conversations by selecting Tabs > Files.

Until now, when someone calls you when you are already on a different call, you won’t get any alerts. With this update, you will now get a tone and vibration alert for incoming calls while on a call.

You can download the updated Microsoft Teams app here from Google Play Store.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments