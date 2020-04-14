Microsoft Teams for Android updated with two new features

Microsoft recently released a new update for Microsoft Teams app in Google Play Store. This version 1416/1.0.0.2020040603 update comes with two new features along with bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can now add files and folders to channels. When you attach a file or a folder in a channel conversation, it is saved to the SharePoint location for the team channel. You can view the team’s files that were attached to channel conversations by selecting Tabs > Files.

Until now, when someone calls you when you are already on a different call, you won’t get any alerts. With this update, you will now get a tone and vibration alert for incoming calls while on a call.

You can download the updated Microsoft Teams app here from Google Play Store.