Microsoft working on a new AI-powered search results page for Teams

Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular collaboration tools in the market right now, and this isn’t solely because some Microsoft 365 plans include the tool at no additional cost. Teams’ increasing popularity is a result of the hard work that the developers put in so as to better the overall experience. Teams developers are currently working on a bunch of new features, which include a new AI-powered search results page.

According to Microsoft 365 roadmap page, the new search results page will “make finding messages, people, answers, and files faster and more intuitive.” The redesigned search results search page will provide better context and faster results, thanks to the AI-powered search relevance, which will be based on the people and content you engage with most in Teams and other Microsoft 365 services. In other words, the redesigned search page is aimed at saving your time and energy.

Microsoft hasn’t shared more details about the upcoming feature, meaning other key details are unknown at this point in time. That being said, what we do know is that Microsoft is eyeing November for the rollout of the new search experience. While the exact release date is still unknown, it’s likely that the feature will be available for everyone by the end of November. Meanwhile, you can read all the latest Microsoft Teams-related news by clicking here.

