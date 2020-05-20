In a short video on twitter, Bob Bejav, CVP of Events at Microsoft, explained how the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Microsoft to make 2 years of advances in virtual events in 8 weeks.
The result was an event where 95% of presenters were doing their presentations from home, and where attendees when from 80% USA and 20% Rest of the World to 35% USA and 65% RoW, resulting in a much more inclusive product.
See the short video below:
Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how #MSBuild was transformed into a fully digital event. Our teams had about eight weeks to pull this off. Major kudos to everyone involved…so proud of their creativity and willingness to boldly try new things! pic.twitter.com/lQixMuLAdZ
— Chris Capossela (@chriscapossela) May 20, 2020