Microsoft releases new system update for Surface Book 2 to improve battery reliability and security

by Pradeep

 

Surface Book 2

Microsoft recently released August 2021 system updates for Surface Book 2 devices. These updates are available for all Surface Book 2 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 (19H1), or greater. These updates address critical security vulnerability and improve device stability. Microsoft has also improved camera and audio stability and reliability with these updates.

Find the full change log below.

Surface Book 2 August 2021 updates:

Windows Update History Device Manager
NVIDIA – Display – 23.21.13.9140NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 – Display adapters
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 – Display adapters
Surface – Extension – 6.7.137.0Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear – System
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127Intel® Microsoft Camera IR – System
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127Intel® Microsoft Camera Front – System
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127Intel® Imaging Signal Processor 2500 – System
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127Intel® CSI2 Host Controller – System
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127Intel® Control Logic – System
Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127Intel® AVStream Camera 2500  – System
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.9Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17021.121Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17021.121Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth

Source: Microsoft

