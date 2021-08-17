Microsoft releases new system update for Surface Book 2 to improve battery reliability and security

Microsoft recently released August 2021 system updates for Surface Book 2 devices. These updates are available for all Surface Book 2 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 (19H1), or greater. These updates address critical security vulnerability and improve device stability. Microsoft has also improved camera and audio stability and reliability with these updates.
Find the full change log below.
Surface Book 2 August 2021 updates:
|Windows Update History
|Device Manager
|NVIDIA – Display – 23.21.13.9140
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 – Display adapters
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 – Display adapters
|Surface – Extension – 6.7.137.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update – Extension
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127
|Intel® Microsoft Camera Rear – System
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127
|Intel® Microsoft Camera IR – System
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127
|Intel® Microsoft Camera Front – System
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127
|Intel® Imaging Signal Processor 2500 – System
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127
|Intel® CSI2 Host Controller – System
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127
|Intel® Control Logic – System
|Intel Corporation – System – 30.18305.6.5127
|Intel® AVStream Camera 2500 – System
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.9
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17021.121
|Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller – Network adapters
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17021.121
|Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
Source: Microsoft
Comments