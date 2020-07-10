Microsoft releases new system update for Surface Book 2 to improve battery reliability

by Pradeep

 

Surface Book 2

Microsoft yesterday released July 2020 system updates for Surface Book 2 devices. These updates are available for all Surface Book 2 devices running Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, or greater. These updates improve Surface Dock 2 and Battery Smart Charging reliability. Find the full change log below.

Surface Book 2 July 200 updates:

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – System – 1.83.139.0Surface Dock Firmware Update1.83.139.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.
Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0Surface Firmware Update2.49.139.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.
Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.05.5.0.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.
Surface – System – 6.83.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System6.83.139.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during authentication scenarios.
Surface – Firmware – 182.2150.137.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware182.2150.137.0

  • * Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability.

Source: Microsoft

