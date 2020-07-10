Microsoft releases new system update for Surface Book 2 to improve battery reliability

Microsoft yesterday released July 2020 system updates for Surface Book 2 devices. These updates are available for all Surface Book 2 devices running Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, or greater. These updates improve Surface Dock 2 and Battery Smart Charging reliability. Find the full change log below.
Surface Book 2 July 200 updates:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – System – 1.83.139.0
|Surface Dock Firmware Update
|1.83.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 2.49.139.0
|Surface Firmware Update
|2.49.139.0
|Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0
|5.5.0.0
|Surface – System – 6.83.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System
|6.83.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 182.2150.137.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|182.2150.137.0
Source: Microsoft
Comments