Microsoft has pushed an update to the Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard app on Android. Taking the update to version 8.10.14.5, the update adds support for several new languages, including Ao, Kaitag, Northern Qiang (Qugu), and Kubachi.

You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard comes with several new features, including the ability to search emojis in several languages, including Arabic, English, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Microsoft SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, hence the striking difference.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here. Alternatively, you can download and install the app from the below link.