Microsoft pushed an update to its SwiftKey Keyboard app on Android. Taking the app to Version 7.8.8.6, the update adds the ability to search for emojis in various new languages, including Arabic, English, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish. The update includes no other new features, nor does it offer performance improvements and bug fixes. Meanwhile, you can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

You can now search for emojis in Arabic, English, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here. Alternatively, you can download and install the app from the below link.